Claims Russia-Belarus Joint Grouping Could Be Deployed in Special Operation Wrong - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) It is incorrect to say that the joint regional military grouping of Russia and Belarus could be involved in the course of a special operation in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The task of the joint Russian-Belarusian military grouping, if necessary, is to repel a potential enemy in the event of an invasion of the territory of the allied Belarus," Galuzin said.

The official noted that raising the issue regarding the "possibility of deploying this grouping to the special military operation in Ukraine is incorrect."