UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Claims That Russia Uses Energy Cooperation With EU To Reach Political Goals False -Grushko

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:43 PM

Claims That Russia Uses Energy Cooperation With EU to Reach Political Goals False -Grushko

Accusations claiming that Russia makes attempts to use energy cooperation with the European Union for political purposes are false, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Accusations claiming that Russia makes attempts to use energy cooperation with the European Union for political purposes are false, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, it turned out that this area [energy] also turned out to be super-politicized, there was talk about the use of energy by Russia as an instrument of political and even hybrid influence. Of course, all this is not true. And many of the problems that need to be solved in our relations must be solved first of all by starting the movement towards common sense," Grushko said at the Primakov Readings forum.

Related Topics

Russia European Union All

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Ital ..

16 minutes ago

Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested

2 minutes ago

9 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Thar ..

3 minutes ago

Miscreants behind Bahria Town violence: Shabir Qai ..

3 minutes ago

EU, US Will Work Together on Sanctions Against Hum ..

3 minutes ago

Colonial Pipeline CEO Admits Data Stolen in Ransom ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.