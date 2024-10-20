Clallam County: The Last Bellwether In The US Election
Forks, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) If you want to know who's going to win the White House in November, ask the people of Clallam County.
The 78,000 folks who live in this strip of mountains, forests and rain-dashed coast in the far northwest of the continental United States haven't been wrong about their presidential pick in almost half a century.
"Our county is a bellwether county," explained Rod Fleck, city planner in Forks, a small city in Washington state built on a once-enormous timber industry.
"We are the last county that how it votes in November has been an indicator of how the presidential election turns out."
Between Ronald Reagan's win in 1980 and Donald Trump's victory in 2016, just 19 of the several thousand counties across the country always picked the winner.
But in 2020, 18 of them stuck with Trump, who lost the election.
Only Clallam County voted for Joe Biden, keeping its record alive.
