Clan clashes claim 20 lives in southern Somalia

MOGADISHU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 20 people were killed and more than 20 others injured on Tuesday in fierce fighting in Somalia's southern region of Lower Juba region, an official confirmed.

Abdi Hussein Ahmed, Jubbaland information minister, told journalists that inter-clan fighting erupted in the outskirts of Kismayo town between two Somali clans over land disputes.

"The two clans have been fighting for the last three days and this morning it started again. So far, 20 people mainly from the warring sides have been killed and more than 20 others wounded," Ahmed said.

"Jubbaland administration is trying to stop the fighting but our efforts have not succeeded yet," he added. The minister also accused al-Shabab militants who run the area for igniting the battle between the two clans.Residents said the situation of the town was unstable.

"Two militia groups who are fighting for control of farmland have caused terror among the residents of the town. They don't sympathize with the civilians in the village," Hani Amir, a resident told Xinhua.