Clan Del Golfo Gang Leader Wilmer Giraldo Found Dead in Colombia - Police

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Colombian police said on Wednesday that Wilmer Antonio Giraldo Quiroz, who had been leading the Clan del Golfo drug gang (the Gulf Clan, also known as Gaitanist Self-Defense Forces of Colombia) after the arrest of former boss Dairo Antonio Usuga David, had been found dead on a highway in the Colombian department of Antioquia.

"We are checking absolutely every motive and looking for the people who committed this murder. The man was thrown out of a car, and we are trying to find the car... He was in the criminal structure of this organized armed group for 12 years... He was fully in charge of all criminal activities in the department of Choco and the Pacific region of Colombia," Col. Oscar Duenas, the commander of the Uraba police department, said in an interview with the Caracol broadcaster.

The Clan del Golfo, Colombia's largest drug-trafficking gang which emerged after the demobilization of some paramilitary groups in 2006, declared a unilateral cessation of offensive hostilities in August 2022.

However, Giraldo, best known by his alias Siopas, unlike other commanders of the group, refused to accept Colombian President Gustavo Petro's proposal for a comprehensive peace in the country.

According to local media, Siopas allegedly disappeared a week ago after a gang meeting in the department of Choco. His body was found on a highway in the municipality of Dabeiba with bullet and other wounds.

Usuga David, alias Otoniel, had been leading the criminal enterprise from June 2003 until his arrest. He was arrested in 2021 and extradited to the United States to face different charges, including leading a continuing criminal enterprise and participating in an international cocaine manufacturing and distribution conspiracy for his role as the leader of the group.

According to the RCN broadcaster, over 3,600 people are a part of the Clan del Golfo. The organization is one of the three largest paramilitary groups in Colombia, and is the main supplier of cocaine to the US.