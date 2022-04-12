Clandestine NATO Group Starts Working in Odessa to Monitor Russian Warships - Source

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) A clandestine NATO group has started working in Odessa to monitor Russian Navy ships in the Black Sea, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that it includes employees of a Romanian private military company.

"In one of the suburbs of Odessa, there is a secret base of the NATO monitoring group with equipment that allows for determining the exact coordinates of any ship in the Black Sea within a radius of up to 200 kilometers (124 miles). The main specialists are employees of Romania's Nordstarsupport Group private military company," the source said.

The group's goal is "to prevent the landing of Russian troops in the Odessa region and to issue target designation of the location of Russian warships to guide Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missiles."