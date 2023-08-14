Clarence Avant, 'Godfather of Black Music,' dies at 92

Clarence Avant, the entertainment executive who is counted among the music world's most impactful figures, died over the weekend, a statement from his family said Monday. He was 92 years old

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Clarence Avant, the entertainment executive who is counted among the music world's most impactful figures, died over the weekend, a statement from his family said Monday. He was 92 years old.

His children, Nicole Avant, Ted Sarandos, and Alex Avant, said their father "passed away gently at home" in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Avant/Sarandos family announces the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant. Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as 'The Black Godfather' in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports," the statement said.

"Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss." Avant was born on February 25, 1931, in small-town North Carolina, the oldest of eight.

After spending most of his childhood in North Carolina he moved to New Jersey as a teenager, getting his start in the music business as a club manager of Teddy P's Lounge in Newark. He later was mentored by the longtime Louis Armstrong manager Joe Glaser.

He went on to become one of the most revered players in music and beyond, an advocate and mentor who pushed the boundaries for Black entertainers in an industry rife with racism.

Avant helped establish Venture Records, the first joint effort between a Black-owned music company and a major record label, in this case, MGM.

He later launched Sussex Records and signed the likes of Bill Withers.

Avant worked at an array of other labels, produced films, and also brokered deals for Black athletes including baseball superstar Hank Aaron.

"He's the perennial godfather of our business," Quincy Jones said in 2006, in an interview with Billboard. "Everyone in our business has been by Clarence's desk if they're smart."