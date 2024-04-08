Open Menu

Clark Dream Over As S. Carolina Down Iowa To Win US College Crown

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Caitlin Clark's dream of a fairytale ending to her record-breaking women's college basketball career ended in disappointment on Sunday as South Carolina overpowered Iowa 87-75 to win the US collegiate crown.

In her final game in college basketball before she heads to the professional ranks of the WNBA, Clark finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse arena.

But it was not enough to stop the University of South Carolina's all-conquering line-up from crowning their undefeated season with a deserved victory.

Clark had led from the front in a blistering start by Iowa that saw the Hawkeyes rattle off 10 unanswered points following the opening tip-off.

A trademark three-point jumper from Clark put Iowa into an 18-7 lead and then two free-throws helped her team into a 20-9 lead shortly afterwards.

But after regrouping following the early onslaught, South Carolina came roaring back to get within two points at 22-20 after Tessa Johnson's layup.

South Carolina moved into the lead for the first time in the game midway through the second quarter after a layup from the 6ft 7in Brazilian center Kamilla Cardoso.

Although Iowa hit back soon afterwards with another Clark three-point jump shot which put her team 44-40 up, South Carolina refused to roll over, and took the lead after Te-Hina Paopao's third three of the first half made it 47-46.

A rare blunder by Clark then gifted a steal to Raven Johnson, who raced to the basket unopposed for a layup that made it 49-46 at half-time.

