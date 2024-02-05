Clark wins third PGA title as storms end Pebble Beach early

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark was awarded his third US PGA Tour title on Sunday night when officials wiped out the storm-delayed final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and declared him the winner.

Clark set a course record with a 12-under par 60 at the iconic seaside layout on Saturday, giving the 30-year-old American a one-stroke lead after 54 holes.

Severe wind and heavy rain arrived on Sunday and the entire fourth round was postponed to Monday.

But after storms and flooding disrupted the region on Sunday, officials decided play could not continue on Monday and the event would conclude after three rounds.

"The storm affecting the Monterey Peninsula throughout the day Sunday is forecast to continue into the early hours of Monday with very strong winds," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

"Although conditions are forecast to improve through the morning Monday, after consultation with Monterey County emergency authorities, who have implemented a Shelter in Place order until early tomorrow morning for the greater Pebble Beach community, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all constituents, there will be no play on Monday.

"Therefore, in accordance with the PGA Tour regulations, the tournament results will be final through the conclusion of 54 holes."

It was the third victory in nine months for Clark, who captured his first PGA title last May at the Wells Fargo Championship then struck again last June to win his first major at the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, defeating four-time major winner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland by one stroke.

Clark won after lowering the old Pebble Beach 18-hole mark of 62 set by Tom Kite in 1983 and matched by fellow Americans David Duval in 1997 and Patrick Cantlay in 2021 plus Austrian Matthias Schwab in 2022.

Clark finished on 17-under 199 with Sweden's Ludvig Aberg second on 200 and France's Matthieu Pavon, who won last week at Torrey Pines, two adrift in third.

Belgian Thomas Detry and American Mark Hubbard shared fourth on 202.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, fellow American Tom Hoge and Australian Jason Day all finished on 203.