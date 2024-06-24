Clarke Rages Over Penalty Decision As Scotland Exit Euros
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Scotland manager Steve Clarke blasted the decision not to award a penalty in a 1-0 loss to Hungary that knocked his team out of Euro 2024 on Sunday.
Stuart Armstrong went down late in the second half after a challenge from Hungary defender Willi Orban, but Argentine referee Facundo Tello did not intervene.
"It was 100 percent a penalty. Someone has to explain to me why it wasn't a penalty because otherwise I'm thinking there's something wrong," said Clarke.
"I don't understand how VAR can look at that and say it's not a penalty."
Kevin Csoboth struck in the 10th minute of stoppage time after a horror injury to Barnabas Varga, sealing Scotland's elimination after they finished bottom of Group A with just a single point.
"It was always a one-goal game," said Clarke.
"We didn't manage to get the goal, we opened up at the end to try and get it.
"The overriding feeling is to be sad for everybody, for the supporters and the country and the players are just as sad as everyone else."
Scotland again fell short as they sought to make the knockout rounds of a major tournament for the first time.
A draw would also have left them with an outside shot of making the last 16, but captain Andy Robertson said there was no doubt over the approach at the end.
"There's nothing really to say to be honest. We gave it everything," said the Liverpool defender.
"We knew we had to win this game, and they've hit us on the counter-attack. It could have gone either way, but that's football -- that's how it goes. It will take a long time to get over this one."
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
More Stories From World
-
Hungary dedicate Euro 2024 win to stricken Varga after 'terrible' injury1 second ago
-
Hungary dedicate Euro 2024 win to stricken Varga after 'terrible' injury18 seconds ago
-
Gundogan toasts last-gasp 'liberation' as Euro hosts Germany top group20 minutes ago
-
France wait for Mbappe to return and the goals to flow at Euro 202440 minutes ago
-
Scheffler downs Kim in playoff to win protest-hit Travelers Championship40 minutes ago
-
Euro 2024: Who said what after Germany and Switzerland qualify from Group A40 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Amy Yang wins Women's PGA Championship49 minutes ago
-
Golf: Women's PGA Championship scores49 minutes ago
-
Trump and Biden do battle in first US presidential debate49 minutes ago
-
Migliozzi claims fourth title with Dutch Open triumph50 minutes ago
-
Olympic legends: from Spyridon Louis to Betty Robinson - Part 150 minutes ago
-
Olympic legends: from Jesse Owens to Bob Beamon - Part 250 minutes ago