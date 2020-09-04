UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clash Among Taliban Members In Southern Afghanistan Leaves 4 Militants Dead - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:28 PM

Clash Among Taliban Members in Southern Afghanistan Leaves 4 Militants Dead - Source

A verbal conflict between Taliban members resulted in an armed confrontation that killed four militants and injured another on Thursday night in the southern Afghan province of Zabul, a source from the provincial governor's office told Sputnik on Friday on the condition of anonymity

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) A verbal conflict between Taliban members resulted in an armed confrontation that killed four militants and injured another on Thursday night in the southern Afghan province of Zabul, a source from the provincial governor's office told Sputnik on Friday on the condition of anonymity.

"Last night, there was a verbal conflict between the militants in Daftani village of Shah Joy district. After that, a clash took place between militants, which killed four Taliban members and injured one," the source said.

According to the source, two Taliban commanders were among the dead.

The movement has not yet commented on the incident.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Dead Afghanistan Militants Governor From

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

16 minutes ago

PCB accepts Iqbal Qasim’s resignation

53 minutes ago

Govt sets record of borrowing Rs11.3 trillion in t ..

1 hour ago

Senior Russian Diplomat Says EU's Groundless Accus ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanese President Urges for Continuance of Rescue ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar Regional U21 Swimming trials on Sept. 7: ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.