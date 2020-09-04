Clash Among Taliban Members in Southern Afghanistan Leaves 4 Militants Dead - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) A verbal conflict between Taliban members resulted in an armed confrontation that killed four militants and injured another on Thursday night in the southern Afghan province of Zabul, a source from the provincial governor's office told Sputnik on Friday on the condition of anonymity.

"Last night, there was a verbal conflict between the militants in Daftani village of Shah Joy district. After that, a clash took place between militants, which killed four Taliban members and injured one," the source said.

According to the source, two Taliban commanders were among the dead.

The movement has not yet commented on the incident.