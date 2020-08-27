Clash Between Police and Taliban Follows Car Blast in Kandahar - Police Spokesman

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:34 PM

A car bomb exploded at a police checkpoint in Kandahar's Maruf district and was followed by a clash between the Taliban radical movement and police, in which several Taliban were killed, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesman for the Kandahar police chief, told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) A car bomb exploded at a police checkpoint in Kandahar's Maruf district and was followed by a clash between the Taliban radical movement and police, in which several Taliban were killed, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesman for the Kandahar police chief, told Sputnik.

"Fourteen insurgents were killed and eight others were injured while Taliban attacked on Maruf district," the spokesman said, adding that there were no casualties among the Afghan security forces.

A security source suggested that the Taliban had detonated the bomb and there were casualties among the policemen, although the exact number was unclear.

