Clash Between Police, Protesters In Myanmar Leaves 2 People Dead - Reports

Sat 20th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Clash Between Police, Protesters in Myanmar Leaves 2 People Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) At least two people died and several others got injured on Saturday after Myanmar's Police used live ammunition during a demonstration against a military coup in the city of Mandalay, the Myanmar Now news outlet reported.

Mass rally against the military rule started at Mandalay shipyard where protesters have gathered to call on workers to join the civil disobedience movement in Myanmar.

The country's police and several military units were deployed to break up the protest. In total, some 20 trucks filled with troops and police officers arrived to disperse the crowd, and law enforcement officers used live ammunition.

Employees of a local Buddhist charity carried two dead bodies out of the protest site, while the injured demonstrators were taken to a hospital.

Moreover, according to Myanmar Now, at least 10 protesters have been detained so far.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest. The coup triggered mass protests across the country.

During the protests, at least 150 people have suffered injuries. Moreover, one police officer died last week in Mandalay while a protester succumbed to her injuries on Friday after being shot at a demonstration in the capital nearly two weeks ago.

