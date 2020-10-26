Clash Between Taliban, Afghan Army Leaves 15 Militants Killed in Kunduz Province - Army

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Fifteen Taliban militants were killed and five others injured in a clash with the Afghan security forces in the northeastern province of Kunduz, the army's 217th Pamir Corps said in a press release on Monday.

According to the press release, the Taliban attempted to attack a security checkpoint in the Imam Sahib district, which had earlier been hit by air strikes. The military said that the ensuing clash had resulted in 20 casualties, including 15 Taliban militants killed and five others injured, in addition to five destroyed vehicles.

A source has told Sputnik that there were no casualties among the civilian population and the security forces.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the matter.