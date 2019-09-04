Clash Between Taliban, Afghan Security Forces Leaves 18 People Dead, 10 Injured - Police

Militants from the Taliban movement detonated a car bomb and clashed with security forces in the central Afghan province of Urozgan, leaving at least 18 people dead and 10 more injured, regional police told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Militants from the Taliban movement detonated a car bomb and clashed with security forces in the central Afghan province of Urozgan, leaving at least 18 people dead and 10 more injured , regional police told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Monday in the Khas Urozgan district. According to regional police chief Khitab Khanjari, the militants used the car bomb and attacked the security forces, who repelled the assault.

"One security soldier was killed and three others were injured in the conflict and car bomb attack," Khanjari said, adding that the clash had also left 17 militants killed and seven more injured.

The senator from the Urozgan province, Hanif Hanifi, said that both parties had suffered heavy casualties, while the Taliban stressed that only the security forces had faced significant losses.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.