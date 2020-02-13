Clash in Central Athens Leaves One Killed, One Injured - Reports

One person was killed and another one was injured in a clash in central Athens on Thursday, media reported, citing police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) One person was killed and another one was injured in a clash in central Athens on Thursday, media reported, citing police.

According to Ekathimerini newspaper, the clash occurred near Athens' central Omonoia square, but it is still unclear whether it was a stabbing or shooting incident.

Initial reports said that the clash occurred among foreign nationals. The injured one was transferred to a local hospital.

Athens police are investigating the incident at the scene.