Clash In Central Athens Leaves One Killed, One Injured - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:38 PM
One person was killed and another one was injured in a clash in central Athens on Thursday, media reported, citing police
According to Ekathimerini newspaper, the clash occurred near Athens' central Omonoia square, but it is still unclear whether it was a stabbing or shooting incident.
Initial reports said that the clash occurred among foreign nationals. The injured one was transferred to a local hospital.
Athens police are investigating the incident at the scene.