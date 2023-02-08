UrduPoint.com

Clash Of US, EU Interests Over Ukraine Is Inevitable - Medvedchuk

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The conflict in Ukraine exhausts the European Union, while the United States benefits from it, therefore a clash of interests of Washington and Brussels is inevitable, Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, banned in Ukraine, said.

"Europe and the US have different interests. The war exhausts, first of all, the European Union, and the United States benefits from the continuation of the war. Therefore, clashes of interests between the US and the EU are inevitable," Medvedchuk wrote in an article for RIA Novosti.

