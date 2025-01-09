Open Menu

Clashes As Crowds Welcome Mozambique Opposition Leader Home From Exile

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 08:15 PM

Clashes as crowds welcome Mozambique opposition leader home from exile

Mozambique's main opposition leader returned from weeks of exile Thursday, insisting he won October's presidential elections and welcomed by thousands of jubilant supporters but at least one person was killed as police tried to disperse the crowds

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Mozambique's main opposition leader returned from weeks of exile Thursday, insisting he won October's presidential elections and welcomed by thousands of jubilant supporters but at least one person was killed as police tried to disperse the crowds.

Several people were also wounded as police barred supporters from going to the international airport to meet Venancio Mondlane, who knelt on the ground holding a bible as he exited the terminal.

Mondlane, who had been away for more than two months, returned as Daniel Chapo of the ruling Frelimo party prepares to be sworn in as president on January 15.

Popular among young people who feel marginalised in the impoverished country, Mondlane claims the October 9 vote was rigged in favour of Frelimo, which has held power for 50 years.

At one barricade near the airport, a man among scores trying to get through was shot and badly wounded by security forces, an AFP photographer said.

Eight wounded were admitted to hospital closest to the airport, some with gunshot wounds, a representative said.

A man was shot dead in the city centre as police tried to disperse thousands of people at a market, the AFP photographer said.

The jubilant crowd chanted "Venancio" and blew whistles and vuvuzelas as Mondlane, flanked by security guards, stood on the top of a car and waved and pointed.

His vehicle was thronged by large crowds as it left. It was not known where he went and he was not seen again for the next few hours.

Mondlane, who went into hiding after his lawyer was assassinated on October 19, repeated at the airport his claim of victory in the vote.

Raising a hand as if taking an oath, Mondlane said in front of journalists that he was the "president... elected by the genuine will of the people".

Related Topics

Dead Police Vote Vehicle Car Young Man Mozambique January October Market From Top Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Ex-Scotland rugby captain Hogg spared jail after a ..

Ex-Scotland rugby captain Hogg spared jail after admitting he abused wife

3 minutes ago
 Clashes as crowds welcome Mozambique opposition le ..

Clashes as crowds welcome Mozambique opposition leader home from exile

44 seconds ago
 The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ..

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) alerts public against ..

46 seconds ago
 Dacoit nabbed within hours for robbing foreign nat ..

Dacoit nabbed within hours for robbing foreign national: DIG Islamabad

47 seconds ago
 Police foils livestock theft

Police foils livestock theft

48 seconds ago
 MBRSC announces final preparations for MBZ-SAT lau ..

MBRSC announces final preparations for MBZ-SAT launch

16 minutes ago
New Lebanon president says country entering 'new p ..

New Lebanon president says country entering 'new phase' after vote

50 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi receives Minister of Ju ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi receives Minister of Justice

31 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates Institute ..

30 minutes ago
 Agriculture department seizes fake pesticides

Agriculture department seizes fake pesticides

30 minutes ago
 345 people held for power theft this year

345 people held for power theft this year

30 minutes ago
 Rs. 1.5m approved for cops' medical expenses

Rs. 1.5m approved for cops' medical expenses

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World