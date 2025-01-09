Clashes As Crowds Welcome Mozambique Opposition Leader Home From Exile
Mozambique's main opposition leader returned from weeks of exile Thursday, insisting he won October's presidential elections and welcomed by thousands of jubilant supporters but at least one person was killed as police tried to disperse the crowds
Several people were also wounded as police barred supporters from going to the international airport to meet Venancio Mondlane, who knelt on the ground holding a bible as he exited the terminal.
Mondlane, who had been away for more than two months, returned as Daniel Chapo of the ruling Frelimo party prepares to be sworn in as president on January 15.
Popular among young people who feel marginalised in the impoverished country, Mondlane claims the October 9 vote was rigged in favour of Frelimo, which has held power for 50 years.
At one barricade near the airport, a man among scores trying to get through was shot and badly wounded by security forces, an AFP photographer said.
Eight wounded were admitted to hospital closest to the airport, some with gunshot wounds, a representative said.
A man was shot dead in the city centre as police tried to disperse thousands of people at a market, the AFP photographer said.
The jubilant crowd chanted "Venancio" and blew whistles and vuvuzelas as Mondlane, flanked by security guards, stood on the top of a car and waved and pointed.
His vehicle was thronged by large crowds as it left. It was not known where he went and he was not seen again for the next few hours.
Mondlane, who went into hiding after his lawyer was assassinated on October 19, repeated at the airport his claim of victory in the vote.
Raising a hand as if taking an oath, Mondlane said in front of journalists that he was the "president... elected by the genuine will of the people".
