Clashes as S. Korean investigators attempt to arrest President Yoon

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) South Korean investigators made a fresh attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday over a failed martial law bid, but were involved in clashes after being blocked by his guards.

Yoon has resisted arrest since a short-lived December 3 power grab plunged the country into its worst political crisis in decades, after he directed soldiers to storm parliament in an unsuccessful attempt to stop lawmakers voting down his move.

The former star prosecutor, who has already been suspended from duty by lawmakers, would become the first sitting president in South Korean history to be arrested if the court-ordered warrant is carried out.

"The execution of the presidential arrest warrant has begun," acting President Choi Sang-mok said in a statement.

"This situation is a crucial moment for maintaining order and the rule of law in South Korea."

On a morning of high drama, a joint team of investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) and police officers tried to enter the residence's compound but were blocked by unidentified personnel at the entrance gate, AFP journalists saw.

Investigators were then involved in a "physical clash" as they tried to forcibly enter the residence, Yonhap reported, without specifying who with.

Punches were thrown as the rival sides pushed each other in the clashes between investigators and those defending the residence, an AFP journalist saw.

At least one person was injured after collapsing during the standoff. They were transported away by fire authorities.

Yoon's lawyers were seen in front of the residence protesting the arrest warrant's execution, and later a white police van tried to enter the compound without success.

Choi, standing in for suspended Yoon, said those who caused any unrest at the site would be punished.

"If there are serious violations leading to unfortunate incidents, I will hold them strictly accountable as the acting president," he said.

A first attempt to arrest Yoon on January 3 failed after a tense hours-long standoff with his Presidential Security Service (PSS), who refused to budge when investigators tried to execute their warrant.