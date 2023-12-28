Clashes at DR Congo protest as partial poll results show lead for incumbent leader

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Partial results from DR Congo's election released Wednesday indicated a strong lead for incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi, but came as the opposition rejected the poll and staged a protest that turned violent.

In the morning, dozens of riot police in the capital Kinshasa prevented a banned opposition-organised demonstration against the electoral process from taking place.

Some protesters turned up anyway -- but the demonstration quickly devolved into violence as protesters hurled stones at officers.

Leading opposition politicians in the impoverished but mineral-rich Democratic Republic of Congo called for the protest after rejecting last week's vote, which was marred by severe delays and bureaucratic disarray.

Congolese interior minister Peter Kazadi said Tuesday that the protest would be banned because it "aims to harm the electoral process".

But the opposition nevertheless urged supporters to gather near the national assembly and march to the headquarters of the country's electoral commission.

Riot police deployed to the area and fired tear gas at supporters of opposition politician Martin Fayulu, who gathered at his party's headquarters.

The supporters hurled rocks at the police, who responded in kind with rocks in addition to tear gas.

Fayulu later said that at least 11 people had been injured.

Kinshasa's chief of police, General Blaise Kilimbalimba, said two officers had been injured.

He added that there had been minors among the protesters -- and that the protest organisers would be summoned for questioning.

Some 44 million people were registered to vote on December 20 in elections to choose a president, national and regional lawmakers and municipal councillors.

But the electoral commission struggled to get voting materials to polling booths on time in the huge and fragile country -- roughly the size of continental western Europe -- leaving some people unable to cast ballots.