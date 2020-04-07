Clashes Between 2 Tribes in Eastern Afghanistan Leaves 13 Dead - Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Thirteen people are now dead and several others injured after two tribes attacked each other in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"There has been a dispute between two tribes in Dur Baba and Nazyan districts [of the Nangarhar province], an armed clash took place due to the dispute before 12:00 [07:30 GMT] today," Khogyani said.

According to Khogyani, 13 people died in the clash over a land dispute near the Afghan-Pakistani border.

The spokesman added that the conflict was over and that police were sent to the area to investigate.

Four bodies were sent to a hospital in the Ghani Khel district, a source from the health facility told Sputnik, adding that 16 injured people were also transported and now receiving treatment.