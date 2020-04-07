UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clashes Between 2 Tribes In Eastern Afghanistan Leaves 13 Dead - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Clashes Between 2 Tribes in Eastern Afghanistan Leaves 13 Dead - Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Thirteen people are now dead and several others injured after two tribes attacked each other in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"There has been a dispute between two tribes in Dur Baba and Nazyan districts [of the Nangarhar province], an armed clash took place due to the dispute before 12:00 [07:30 GMT] today," Khogyani said.

According to Khogyani, 13 people died in the clash over a land dispute near the Afghan-Pakistani border.

The spokesman added that the conflict was over and that police were sent to the area to investigate.

Four bodies were sent to a hospital in the Ghani Khel district, a source from the health facility told Sputnik, adding that 16 injured people were also transported and now receiving treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Afghanistan Police Governor Died Border From

Recent Stories

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

1 minute ago

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

1 hour ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

1 hour ago

CM taking necessary steps to control the pandemic: ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Olympic gold medallist Barabanov joins Map ..

2 minutes ago

Radiation Levels in Russia Unchanged Amid Chernoby ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.