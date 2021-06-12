UrduPoint.com
Clashes Between Afghan Forces, Taliban in Ghor Province Leave 20 Soldiers Killed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) At least 20 members of the Afghan security forces have been killed and 20 others were injured in heavy clashes that unfolded between the army and the Taliban militants in the central Ghor province, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing local sources.

According to the media outlet, citing the province's Tolak district governor, at least 10 more soldiers have been captured by the Taliban.

Tolak has reportedly fallen to the militants following the Friday night clashes.

