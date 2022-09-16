UrduPoint.com

Clashes Between Armed Forces Of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan Taking Place Along Border - Bishkek

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 08:21 AM

Clashes Between Armed Forces of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan Taking Place Along Border - Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Clashes between the armed forces of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are taking place along the entire length of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, the press office of the border guard of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) told Sputnik on Friday.

"As of 8:25 a.m.

(02:25 GMT), the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border remains tense. The Tajik side started shelling the areas of Kulundu, Maksat, and Jany-Jer in the Leylek District of the Batken Region. Armed clashes are taking place along the entire perimeter of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border," the office's spokesperson said.

He added that the UKMK troops deployed on the border are returning fire.

