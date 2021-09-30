Clashes Between Criminal Groups in Ecuadorian Prison Leave 116 People Dead - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Clashes between criminal groups in a prison in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil have left 116 people dead and about 80 injured, President Guillermo Lasso said.

The clashes in Guayaquil's Litoral prison erupted after reports about shooting and explosions in the facility as well as the evacuation of staff. Police say automatic rifles and grenades were used during the clashes.

"According to the latest information, 116 people have died and about 80 more injured. All these people were inmates, no employees have been injured," Lasso said at a press conference on late Wednesday.

Lasso declared a 60-day state of emergency in the national penitentiary system after consultations with senior officials.

Conflicts between criminal groups and drug cartels in Ecuadorian prisons take place regularly, leaving multiple casualties.