UrduPoint.com

Clashes Between Criminal Groups In Ecuadorian Prison Leave 116 People Dead - President

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 08:10 AM

Clashes Between Criminal Groups in Ecuadorian Prison Leave 116 People Dead - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Clashes between criminal groups in a prison in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil have left 116 people dead and about 80 injured, President Guillermo Lasso said.

The clashes in Guayaquil's Litoral prison erupted after reports about shooting and explosions in the facility as well as the evacuation of staff. Police say automatic rifles and grenades were used during the clashes.

"According to the latest information, 116 people have died and about 80 more injured. All these people were inmates, no employees have been injured," Lasso said at a press conference on late Wednesday.

Lasso declared a 60-day state of emergency in the national penitentiary system after consultations with senior officials.

Conflicts between criminal groups and drug cartels in Ecuadorian prisons take place regularly, leaving multiple casualties.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Died Guayaquil Criminals All

Recent Stories

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

7 hours ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

8 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

8 hours ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.