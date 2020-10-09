UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clashes Between Japarov's, Atambayev's Supporters Erupt In Kyrgyz Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 05:01 PM

Clashes between supporters of Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov and those supporting ex-President Almazbek Atambayev have started in Bishkek, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Clashes between supporters of Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov and those supporting ex-President Almazbek Atambayev have started in Bishkek, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A crowd of Japarov's supporters attacked Atambayev's allies while they were speaking from a rostrum on Bishkek's central square.

Stones, sticks and plastic bottles were used. According to the Sputnik correspondent, some sounds resembling shots could be heard.

