BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Clashes between supporters of Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov and those supporting ex-President Almazbek Atambayev have started in Bishkek, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A crowd of Japarov's supporters attacked Atambayev's allies while they were speaking from a rostrum on Bishkek's central square.

Stones, sticks and plastic bottles were used. According to the Sputnik correspondent, some sounds resembling shots could be heard.