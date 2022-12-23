UrduPoint.com

Clashes Between Kurds, Police In Paris Intensify, Police Use Stun Grenades

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Clashes Between Kurds, Police in Paris Intensify, Police Use Stun Grenades

Clashes between the Kurds and law enforcement officers in Paris intensified, the police used stun grenades, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Clashes between the Kurds and law enforcement officers in Paris intensified, the police used stun grenades, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Earlier on Friday, a 69-year-old man opened fire on the street in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, he was detained, his motives are unknown. According to AFP, he is French by nationality, known to the police for two attempted murders, in 2016 and 2021. According to the latest data, three people were killed, two of those injured are in serious condition, and two more are in a moderate condition. The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the murder case.

Earlier, several dozen Kurds gathered at the site of the shooting, cordoned off by police in the 10th arrondissement of Paris.

They blame Turkey for the incident. As a representative of the Kurdish community told Sputnik, three Kurds were killed during the shooting. Reinforced police patrols were pulled to the place of the incident.

Later, a spontaneous meeting of the Kurdish community turned into clashes with the police. Law enforcement officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The protesters began rioting, burning garbage cans, throwing stones and bottles at the police. In response, the police repeatedly fired tear gas and then stun grenades. Clashes are intensifying.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Fire Police Turkey Paris Man SITE Gas 2016 From

Recent Stories

Biden Signs $858Bln US Defense Policy Bill - White ..

Biden Signs $858Bln US Defense Policy Bill - White House

43 seconds ago
 Leader like Quaid-e-Azam born in centuries: Fakhar ..

Leader like Quaid-e-Azam born in centuries: Fakhar Imam

46 seconds ago
 Murad Shah visits Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi ..

Murad Shah visits Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto

50 seconds ago
 Two killed as trailer hits motorcycle

Two killed as trailer hits motorcycle

7 minutes ago
 5th convocation of SBBU to be held on 28 December

5th convocation of SBBU to be held on 28 December

7 minutes ago
 UK Offers Support to France After Deadly Paris Sho ..

UK Offers Support to France After Deadly Paris Shooting

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.