Clashes Between NATO, Russia Amid Escalation in Syria Unlikely - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Military confrontations between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) amid an escalation between Turkey and the Syrian government forces in Syria's Idlib are unlikely, Alexei Kondratyev, a member of the Russian upper house's Committee on Foreign Affairs, told Sputnik on Friday.

Turkish authorities said earlier on Friday that more than 30 Turkish servicemen were killed in an airstrike conducted by the Syrian government forces in the northwestern Idlib province late on Thursday. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Syrian troops attacked terrorists in the de-escalation zone in Idlib as they were planning to conduct a large-scale attack on Syrian military positions. The Turkish soldiers, who were among the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members (previously known as Nusra Front terrorist organization, banned in Russia) for an unknown reason, came under fire in the area near the settlement of Behun. Turkey has begun consultations with NATO amid the tensions in Syria. Later in the day, the alliance will hold a meeting to discuss the situation.

"NATO's interference in Russia's actions via military clashes between the sides is unlikely. NATO would prefer to resolve issues through negotiations rather than clashing with a nuclear power [Russia] amid blackmail with migrants," Kondratyev said.

To support his statement, the senior lawmaker recalled that when Turkey downed a Russian military jet in 2015, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged Moscow not to retaliate against Ankara. Kondratyev also reaffirmed that Moscow would continue to defend its interests in Syria.

"The United States' behavior could partly be the reason why [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan decided to take such a harsh step. [US President Donald] Trump's statements should not cause illusions among the Turks Retaliatory measures have already been taken, and Russia will defend its interests," the lawmaker said.

Kondratyev also explained Ankara's actions by the fact that many Turkish nationals supported Erdogan's expansionist policy, which aims to take control of Syrian provinces bordering Turkey. The lawmakers also mentioned Syrian oil, solving issues with the Kurds and expanding influence in the region, namely by supporting the Muslim Brotherhood organization (banned in Russia), among Turkey's other interests in the area.

Earlier in February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Turkey had not fulfilled several key commitments on a bilateral deal on Syria's Idlib, including its failure to distinguish between the armed opposition, which is ready for dialogue with the government within the framework of the political process, and terrorists. The commitments outlined in the Russia-Turkey memorandum signed in September 2018 include the status quo for the presence of the Turkish military in the Idlib de-escalation zone, but under the condition of the withdrawal of all terrorist groups from the area before October 15, 2018. The document also stipulated the adoption of effective measures to ensure a stable cessation of hostilities within the borders of this zone, and called for joint Russian-Turkish patrols in the area.