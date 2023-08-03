BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Clashes that led to multiple casualties broke out between Junud al-Sham (terrorist group, banned in Russia) and Fatah in Ein El Hilweh, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, a source at the site told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ahmed Sheikh, deputy secretary general of Palestine's As-Saiqa faction, told Sputnik that Fatah and Islamist groups formed two committees to oversee ceasefire in the camp. Clashes resumed overnight to Thursday, however.

"Violent clashes are underway between Junud al-Sham and members of Fatah. As of this moment, two Fatah members are dead and several more are injured," the source said.

On Sunday, Lebanese channel Al Jadeed reported that Fatah commander Abu Ashraf al Armoushi was killed in an ambush at the camp.

This triggered fierce clashes between Fatah and other Palestinian factions in Ein El Hilweh. Residents of the camp started to flee from the violence. Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati commented on the unrest by calling its timing "suspicious," hinting that Lebanon and its people were being taken advantage of to advance others' interests.

On Monday, Lebanese member of parliament Osama Saad stated that Palestinian groups in the camp agreed to cease fire. Clashes continued, however, and left 11 people dead and 40 others injured, in addition to over 2,000 displaced, according to the UN mission for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Ein El Hilweh is estimated to house about 130,000 people. The camp is supposed to be managed and guarded by Palestinians factions.