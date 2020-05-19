Clashes Between Palestinians, Israeli Soldiers Take Place in Southern West Bank - Reports

Palestinian residents of the southern West Bank engaged in clashes with Israeli soldiers after the latter raided a town in the area as part of a search and arrest mission, media reported on Monday, citing a local activist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Palestinian residents of the southern West Bank engaged in clashes with Israeli soldiers after the latter raided a town in the area as part of a search and arrest mission, media reported on Monday, citing a local activist.

According to Palestine's WAFA news agency, the operation was aimed at capturing a former prisoner identified as Mohammad Ahmad Abu Maria, who served a five-year term for resisting the occupation.

The residents threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who responded by firing teargas grenades and rubber-coated bullets, the media said.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine escalated following the publication of US President Donald Trump's widely panned peace plan in late January. The Palestinian leadership has firmly rejected the so-called deal of the century, which envisions Israel's annexation of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital.