Clashes Between Police, Extradition Bill Opponents Leave 79 Injured in Hong Kong - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) As many as 79 people were injured in Hong Kong in clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers as tens of thousands of people rallied against proposed amendments to the extradition legislation on Wednesday, local media reported on Thursday.

Two people reportedly remain in serious condition. The youngest injured person is only aged 15, the Hong Kong Free Press online newspaper said.

As the biggest rally since the weekend, when over 1 million people took to the streets, swept Hong Kong on Wednesday, the police used tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters, while the opponents of the controversial amendments tried to storm governmental offices and blocked traffic.

Changes to the extradition law, if adopted, would allow the Hong Kong government extradite suspects to various jurisdictions, including mainland China, without any bilateral agreement. Opponents of the law believe that Beijing could use it to crack down on dissent in Hong Kong.