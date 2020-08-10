Clashes Between Police, Protesters Resume in Downtown Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Demonstrators in central Beirut started to throw stones and firecrackers at the police officers, who responded with tear gas as anti-government protests entered the third day in a row, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the resignation of his government over the deadly August 4 Beirut blast which sparked the public outcry.

Several ministers have already announced their resignations prior to Diab's announcement.

The explosion, which killed over 150 people and injured thousands more, prompted major anti-government protests in Beirut. On Saturday, demonstrators stormed several buildings of state institutions and demanded reforms and the government's resignation.