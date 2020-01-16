UrduPoint.com
Clashes Between Protesters, Police Erupted Near Russian Embassy In Beirut

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:50 AM

Clashes Between Protesters, Police Erupted Near Russian Embassy in Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Clashes between protesters and police erupted near the Russian Embassy in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The protests, which are just one more episode in the ongoing unrest in Lebanon, started on late Wednesday near a police station, which is located in front of the Russian embassy.

Police officers resorted to tear gas to disperse the protesters, with several tear grenades having exploded near the Russian diplomatic mission.

The activists, in turn, threw stones at security officers, forcing them to retreat.

The clashes left some people injured, including several journalists.

Protests in Lebanon started on October 17, following the government's intent to introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Even though the controversial measure was scrapped and the government of Saad Hariri resigned, people have remained in the streets to demand reforms amid a protracted economic and financial crisis.

