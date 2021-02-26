UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clashes Between Protesters, Police In Iraq Leave 1 Person Killed, 14 Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

Clashes Between Protesters, Police in Iraq Leave 1 Person Killed, 14 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) One person died and 14 others were injured at an ongoing political protest in Iraq's southern Nasiriyah city as a result of clashes with law enforcement, Iraqi news agency Shafaq reported on Thursday, citing a source.

Protests in Nasiriyah continue for the fourth consecutive day, having already left three people killed and dozens others injured. Protesters demand the resignation of the local governor.

"A protester succumbed to his injuries sustained during the clashes," the source was quoted as saying.

The 14 injured individuals reportedly included seven protesters and seven law enforcement officers.

Last August, several prominent pro-democracy civil activists were assassinated in Basra, Baghdad and other provinces of Iraq. The lack of proper investigation and prosecution prompted thousands of people to the streets, and while the main bulk of rallies calmed down, occasional demonstrations continue to be held every now and then.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Governor Iraq Died Basra Baghdad August

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

20 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

20 minutes ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

20 minutes ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

23 minutes ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

23 minutes ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.