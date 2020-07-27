Clashes Between Protesters, Security in Baghdad Result in Deaths, Injuries - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An unknown number of people have been killed and injured in the clashes that occurred between citizens and security forces in the center of the Baghdad capital during anti-government sit-in demonstrations on Sunday night, a source in Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights told Sputnik on Monday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) An unknown number of people have been killed and injured in the clashes that occurred between citizens and security forces in the center of the Baghdad capital during anti-government sit-in demonstrations on Sunday night, a source in Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights told Sputnik on Monday.

"Some protesters were killed and others were wounded on the Tahrir square in central Baghdad late on [Sunday] as the security forces used live bullets during the clashes between the two sides," the source said, without specifying the numbers.

According to Yehia Rasool, a spokesman of the Iraqi Commander-in-Chief, the security forces responsible for protecting peaceful protesters have "strict and clear instructions to not respond to actions of demonstrators."

"If a protester attempts to provoke a security officer, the latter should refrain from using violent means, with the exception of cases of dire necessity," Rasool tweeted.

Several tragic developments took place on Sunday evening during the demonstrations, the spokesman added, noting that the country's competent authorities had been instructed to investigate such incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable.

According to some news outlets, at least two people died during the clashes in Baghdad.

Since October 2019, Baghdad and some other Iraqi province have seen mass nationwide protests with demands of economic reforms, better living conditions and an end to endemic corruption. The demonstrations resulted in the resignation of then-Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and his government.

According to the Iraqi War Crimes Documentation Center, the protests have left nearly 700 people dead and 25,000 injured.

Present Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi was appointed on April 9. Then, in early May, the Iraqi parliament approved the composition of the new government proposed by Al-Kadhimi. The government has set a number of goals to reach, including tackling the ongoing economic crisis, and the prime minister had promised to release arrested demonstrators and compensate the families of those killed during the protests.

Despite some achievements, tensions between the civilian population and the government forces persist. Most of the current demonstrations have turned into sit-in pickets, most notably in Baghdad's center.