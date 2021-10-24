UrduPoint.com

Clashes Between Somalian Army, Militants Leave At Least 30 Dead, 70 Injured - Reports

Sun 24th October 2021 | 09:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) At least 30 people were killed and 70 were injured in the clashes between the Somalian armed forces and militants of the Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa group, previously cooperating with the government in fighting Al-Shabaab terrorists, the Somali Guardian reported.

In addition, the Somalian army managed to capture several militants on the second day of hostilities in the city of Guriel, the outlet reported.

In early October, Somalia's Radio Dalsan reported that the Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaa group seized the cities of Guriel and Dusmareb in the central part of the country.

The Somalia-based paramilitary group Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaa was formed in 1991, as an opponent to Al-Shabaab. In 2010, Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaa agreed to help the Somalian authorities in fighting Al-Shabaab in exchange for the right to manage five ministries. The deal has since fallen apart and the two sides have taken up arms against each other.

