Clashes Break Out In Chicago As Hundreds Protest Teenager's Killing By Police

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 06:26 PM

Clashes Break Out in Chicago as Hundreds Protest Teenager's Killing by Police

Clashes between police and protesters broke out in Chicago on Friday as hundreds took to the streets following anger at the police for killing a 13-year-old Latino boy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Clashes between police and protesters broke out in Chicago on Friday as hundreds took to the streets following anger at the police for killing a 13-year-old Latino boy.

The police released a graphic body camera video on Thursday amid pressure from the boy's family and activists campaigning against police brutality.

The video showed an officer chasing Adam Toledo on foot in a dark alley. The boy is seen raising his hands shortly before he was fired at. The officer said he believed the boy had a gun.

The shooting in a West Side neighborhood on March 29 sparked community protests. Hundreds rallied in Logan Square Park on Friday night to demand justice. The demonstrators tried to stop police from making arrests, leading to clashes.

More Stories From World

