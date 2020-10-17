UrduPoint.com
Clashes Break Out In I.Coast Opposition Stronghold

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Clashes break out in I.Coast opposition stronghold

The home of an opposition presidential candidate was burnt down during clashes in Ivory Coast, local residents and officials said on Saturday, two weeks before an election

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The home of an opposition presidential candidate was burnt down during clashes in Ivory Coast, local residents and officials said on Saturday, two weeks before an election.

Violence began on Friday in Bongouanou, the stronghold of opposition candidate and former prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan, with residents from different ethnic groups fighting with machetes while houses and shops were set on fire.

"They burnt down my house," Affi N'Guessan told AFP.

"The people were transported from Abidjan. They targeted the property of opposition leaders." Residents contacted by AFP said people from the local Agni ethnic group were fighting Dioula people from northern Ivory Coast, who back current President Alassane Ouattara.

"The situation is untenable.

.. We have a lot of wounded people being taken to hospital," said Mathieu, who lives in Bongouanou.

About 15 people were killed in inter-communal violence in August and September in several cities across the country after Ouattara announced his intention to run for a third term.

Meanwhile, dozens of would-be candidates were barred from running in the election, including former president Laurent Gbagbo and ex-rebel chief Guillaume Soro, both of whom played key roles in the crisis that engulfed the country after disputed elections in 2010.

The opposition on Thursday asked supporters not to take part in electoral events and campaigning in a step towards a potential boycott.

Several high-profile figures, including Affi N'Guessan, have also called for "civil disobedience" in recent weeks.

