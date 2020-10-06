Clashes Die Down in Bishkek as Protesters Gather in Ala-Too Square Following Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Opposition protesters have gathered on Bishkek's Ala-Too Square in support of political parties that failed to gain seats following Kyrgyzstan's parliamentary elections, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reports on Monday, adding that the violence seen earlier in the day has died down.

There have been multiple instances of protesters clashing with law enforcement officers throughout the evening, and explosions have been heard in the vicinity of Bishkek's White House, where the parliament building and presidential administration are located. The clashes, which went on for approximately five hours, have mostly come to a stop.

Several thousand supporters of political parties that did not meet the country's seven percent vote threshold have gathered in central Bishkek to protest against the results of the election.

According to the country's Ministry of Health, more than 120 people have already been injured in the clashes.

Earlier on Monday, Adilet Sultanaliev, the spokesman of election front-runner Birimdik, said that the political party is ready to repeat the election.

According to the Kyrgyz Central Election Commission's preliminary results, only four political parties surpassed the seven percent vote threshold to gain seats in the country's parliament. The pro-government Birimdik and Mekenim Kyrgyzstan parties won 24.5 percent and 23.9 percent in Sunday's vote, respectively, the commission said.

The Kyrgyzstan Party and Butun Krygyzstan were the only other groups to win seats in the parliament after taking 8.7 percent and 7.1 percent of the vote, respectively, according to the commission's results.