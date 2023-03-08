UrduPoint.com

Clashes Erupt As Tens Of Thousands Protest Greek Train Tragedy

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Clashes erupt as tens of thousands protest Greek train tragedy

Greek police fired tear gas at firebomb-throwing protesters outside parliament Wednesday as tens of thousands demonstrated over the country's worst rail tragedy and called on the prime minister to quit

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Greek police fired tear gas at firebomb-throwing protesters outside parliament Wednesday as tens of thousands demonstrated over the country's worst rail tragedy and called on the prime minister to quit.

Fifty-seven people were killed, and 14 others remain in hospital after a freight train crashed head-on with a passenger train, carrying mostly students, on February 28.

The biggest protests were in Athens, where over 40,000 people flooded the streets, waving banners that read "it's not an accident, it's a crime" and "it could have been any of us on that train".

Outside parliament, dozens of masked, black-clad youths hurled Molotov cocktails and stones at riot police, who responded by firing volleys of tear gas, an AFP reporter said. Demonstrators also torched a van a few blocks away.

In Greece's second city of Thessaloniki, riot police fired tear gas at stone-throwing protesters outside the local railway station.

More than 65,000 demonstrators took to the streets nationwide, according to police.

"I am here to pay tribute to the dead but also to express my anger and my frustration," Athens protester Niki Siouta, a 54-year-old civil engineer, told AFP.

"This government must go." Alongside the protesters, Greek civil servants staged a 24-hour walkout while doctors, teachers, bus drivers and ferry crew members also went on strike.

Railways were paralysed as train workers extended strike action launched in the aftermath of the accident.

"This government opts to spend money on the police and the army, but not for our safety," said Thanassis Oikonomou, a striking worker and bus union representative.

- PM urged to quit - Last week protests triggered by the crash saw riot police clash repeatedly with demonstrators, including in Athens.

Calls are growing louder for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis -- who is fighting for re-election this spring -- to quit over the tragedy, which has shone a harsh spotlight on decades of government mismanagement of the rail network.

A station master, who admitted forgetting to reroute one of the trains, has been arrested and charged, but the government has been criticised for seeking to shift the blame mainly on him.

Critics say the station master was inexperienced and was left working alone during a busy holiday period, and accuse officials of failing to pursue safety reforms on the network.

Greece's transport minister resigned on March 1 and Mitsotakis has apologised to victims' families, pledged to get to the root of what happened and embarked on a flurry of public appearances in an apparent bid to soothe anger.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Firing Prime Minister Army Police Parliament Thessaloniki Athens Van Greece Money February March Gas Government

Recent Stories

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativit ..

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativity Awards

4 minutes ago
 Dubai WoodShow exhibitors showcase latest trends, ..

Dubai WoodShow exhibitors showcase latest trends, tech in wood and woodworking i ..

34 minutes ago
 Women diplomats lauded for serving country with le ..

Women diplomats lauded for serving country with leadership, professionalism

16 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to provide women equal opportuni ..

Govt taking steps to provide women equal opportunities: Khetran

16 minutes ago
 Women role significant in crop production; produce ..

Women role significant in crop production; produce half food in developing world ..

16 minutes ago
 Minister, secretary co-chair poultry association m ..

Minister, secretary co-chair poultry association meeting

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.