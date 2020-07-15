UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clashes Erupt At Anti-Netanyahu Protest In Jerusalem - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

Clashes Erupt at Anti-Netanyahu Protest in Jerusalem - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Clashes between Israeli police and protesters angry at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his continued hold on power broke out Tuesday outside his residence in Jerusalem, media said.

Thousands gathered on Balfour Street to demand the veteran politician's resignation, according to the Jerusalem Post newspaper. Some protesters reportedly carried torches.

A spokesperson for Jerusalem police could not confirm reports of violence to Sputnik. The police said that several roads near the protest site had been blocked and urged drivers to consider alternative routes.

Another rally against Netanyahu's economic policies and coronavirus response was held in Tel Aviv on Saturday. The minister is expected to stay in power until September 2021 under a rotation scheme he agreed in May with his former rival, Benny Gantz.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Jerusalem SITE May September Post Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

2 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

4 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

4 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

4 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.