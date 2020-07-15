Clashes Erupt at Anti-Netanyahu Protest in Jerusalem - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Clashes between Israeli police and protesters angry at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his continued hold on power broke out Tuesday outside his residence in Jerusalem, media said.

Thousands gathered on Balfour Street to demand the veteran politician's resignation, according to the Jerusalem Post newspaper. Some protesters reportedly carried torches.

A spokesperson for Jerusalem police could not confirm reports of violence to Sputnik. The police said that several roads near the protest site had been blocked and urged drivers to consider alternative routes.

Another rally against Netanyahu's economic policies and coronavirus response was held in Tel Aviv on Saturday. The minister is expected to stay in power until September 2021 under a rotation scheme he agreed in May with his former rival, Benny Gantz.