Clashes Erupt at Health Workers' Rally in Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Black-clad youths clashed with police during a protest of French medical workers in central Paris, the police said on Twitter.

"Violent groups are trying to escalate the peaceful protest of health care workers. The Police Prefecture calls for calm," the Paris Police Prefecture said.

Police gave the location as the corner of Rue Fabert and Rue de l'Universite in the city center.

It shared a video in which a group of protesters wearing face masks were seen using an overturned car as a cover to pelt security forces with projectiles.

The medical workers's protest was authorized by the prefecture, as are all assemblies of more than 10 people under the social distancing rules. The march was to end at the corner of Rue de l'Universite and Rue Constantine at 6 p.m. (16:00 GMT).