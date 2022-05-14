(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Clashes between armed groups have erupted in the northwestern Libyan coastal city of Sabratah, media reported.

According to the Al-Marsad newspaper, the fighting is fierce, with explosions heard in the Dahman district of the city.

Causes of the escalation of tensions are unknown.

Libya has been engulfed in instability and civil conflicts since the overthrow of long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.