Clashes Erupt Between Houthi Rebels, Yemeni Forces in Western Hudaydah Province - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Violent clashes had broken out between the Shia rebel Houthi movement and joint forces loyal to the Yemeni government in the western province of Al Hudaydah, a local military source told Sputnik, adding that the rebels had suffered losses.

The Houthi rebels had attempted to advance toward the army's positions in the city of Al Hudaydah, the source said, noting that confrontations between the two sides had expanded to the city's eastern part.

The forces' first brigade had inflicted losses on the movement's ranks, according to the source.

Violent clashes came the day after the Yemeni military had thwarted a Houthi attack on sites in the Hays district, in the southeast of the Al Hudaydah province, as well as the group's attempts to brake into areas in the city's eastern and northeastern parts, the source added.

On the other hand, the Houthi-run Al Masirah broadcaster reported that the Saudi-led coalition, which supports Yemen's legitimate authorities, had targeted the property of citizens in the mountainous area in the district of At Tuhayta in the south of the Al Hudaydah province, with 10 Katyusha rockets and eight artillery shells.

Early on Tuesday, Yemen's army launched an attack on Houthi vehicles in the Nihm district in the province of Sanaa, "killing and injuring dozens of them," local media reported, citing the armed forces' press center.

For over five years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels. Despite the support from the Saudi-led coalition, the government troops have failed to regain control over Houthi-controlled areas in the north.

Separately, the forces have also faced an insurgency of the secessionist transitional council in the south of Yemen.