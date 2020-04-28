UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clashes Erupt In Northern Lebanon With Grenades, Molotov Cocktails - LBC

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:40 AM

Clashes Erupt in Northern Lebanon With Grenades, Molotov Cocktails - LBC

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Clashes erupted between the army and protesters in the city of Tripoli in northern Lebanon after the military began to disperse the protesters and try to unblock roads in different parts of the city, Lebanese television station LBC reported.

The Lebanese army command said a group of "provocateurs" used Molotov cocktails and hand grenades were thrown at army vehicles.

As a result, two servicemen were injured. According to Lebanese media, shots from firearms are heard in different parts of the city.

According to the military command's statement, the army intervened after groups of people began to set fire to and destroy private and municipal property. Several offices of different banks were burned down.

The Lebanese Red Cross reported that six ambulance teams were working at the site of the clashes in Tripoli.

