Clashes Impact Political Progress In Sudan Despite Earlier Positive Momentum - UN Official

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Clashes Impact Political Progress in Sudan Despite Earlier Positive Momentum - UN Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Fighting in Sudan may significantly impact the chance for achieving political progress on border and other issues despite the positive momentum created earlier, Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, assistant to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said on Tuesday.

"Despite the positive momentum created earlier in the reporting period, the outbreak of violence in the Sudan may deeply impact the chance for political progress on Abyei and border issues," Pobee said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Despite the deteriorated situation, the United Nations will continue its support for Sudan and South Sudan, Pobee added.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese military and the so-called rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and its vicinity. The military accused the RSF of mutiny and issued a decree disbanding the RSF while launching strikes against its bases. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

