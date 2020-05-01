UrduPoint.com
Clashes In Afghanistan's Center, North Leave At Least 9 Taliban Fighters Killed, 5 Injured

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 06:10 PM

Afghan government troops have thwarted attacks by the Taliban in the central Maidan Wardak province, the 203d Army Corps, known as the Thunder Corps, said in a statement on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Afghan government troops have thwarted attacks by the Taliban in the central Maidan Wardak province, the 203d Army Corps, known as the Thunder Corps, said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, clashes that ensued in the districts of Nirkh and Saydabad in Maidan Wardak on Thursday left seven Taliban insurgents killed, including senior commander Abdul Basit, and three others injured.

In a separate incident in the Tarnab area of the northern Kunduz city last night, two Taliban fighters were killed, including group leader Qari Momin, and two others injured as a result of an airstrike.

Eyewitnesses have confirmed to Sputnik the fact that an airstrike took place in the area with ensuing casualties.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the matter.

