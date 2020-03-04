Clashes in Central Afghanistan Kill at Least 8 Police Officers, 10 Militants - Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) At least eight police officers were killed and a further six were wounded in clashes with Taliban militants in central Afghanistan, sources told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Two security sources confirmed that overnight clashes in the Uruzgan province lasted several hours and resulted in casualties on both sides.

At least 10 Taliban militants were killed, and several others injured, one source said.

The Taliban's renewed violence follows the expiration of a reduction-in-violence agreement which the group observed ahead of signing a peace deal with the US on Saturday.

Its new campaign of sporadic attacks in various regions have so far resulted in dozens of army and police casualties.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban leadership are scheduled to start on March 10, but one clause in the US-Taliban peace deal - greenlighting the release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners from Afghan custody - has become a sticking point that could jeopardize the entire affair.