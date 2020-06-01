UrduPoint.com
Clashes In Central Afghanistan Leave 21 Taliban Militants Dead Or Wounded - Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:27 PM

A total of 21 Taliban militants have been killed or wounded during clashes in the central Afghan province of Daykundi, Abbas Kamyar, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) A total of 21 Taliban militants have been killed or wounded during clashes in the central Afghan province of Daykundi, Abbas Kamyar, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said on Monday.

The attack took place in the province's Kajran region in the early hours of Monday, officials told reporters during a press briefing. Kamyar said that a total of 21 Taliban militants were either killed or wounded as government forces moved in.

During the briefing, Daykundi Deputy Governor Mohammad Ali Uruzgani said that the incident took place at 02:00 a.m. local time [21:30 GMT on Sunday]. Two policemen were killed after militants attacked multiple security posts, Uruzgani said.

Armed clashes have resumed in Afghanistan after the Taliban and government forces observed a three-day ceasefire for the Eid al-Fitr holiday from May 24-26.

Earlier on Monday, three civilians, including a child, were killed in a roadside bomb blast in the central province of Ghazni, a hospital source told Sputnik.

The US and Taliban signed a peace deal on February 29 that was intended to begin the preparations for high-level talks between the Afghan government and the militant organization. The talks have so far yet to materialize amid disagreements between both sides.

