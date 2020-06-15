At least ten people were injured as a result of clashes in the French city of Dijon, the France Info broadcaster reported on Monday, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) At least ten people were injured as a result of clashes in the French city of Dijon, the France Info broadcaster reported on Monday, citing local authorities.

The conflict reportedly took place between immigrants from Russia's southwest republic of Chechnya and local drug trafficking groups, mainly of Maghreb origin. The media outlet added that the reason for the conflict was that a young Chechen had been beaten by gang members.

The unrest in Dijon started on Saturday night when several dozen people with covered faces attacked the Le Black Pearl hookah bar in the downtown part of the city.

Ten people were injured in the incident. According to eyewitnesses and video footage, the assailants were armed with knives, screwdrivers and baseball bats. Police arrived at the scene and used tear gas to disperse the crowd but made no arrests.

Two brigades of police special forces are to ensure the security of Dijon at the request of the city mayor.