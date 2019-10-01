Clashes in Hong Kong Result in 31 People Hospitalized - Reports

As many as 31 people were injured in violent clashes between Hong Kong protesters and the local police and have been hospitalized, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) As many as 31 people were injured in violent clashes between Hong Kong protesters and the local police and have been hospitalized, media reported.

Over the past few months, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against now-withdrawn amendments to the city's extradition law. Protests often turn violent after demonstrators begin engaging in clashes with the police. Law enforcers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.

Two of those hospitalized following the clashes are currently in critical condition, while one is in serious condition, the RTHK broadcaster reported.

Previous reports indicated that 15 people were hospitalized following the clashes.

The broadcaster's reporter was hospitalized with an injury to their right eye.

According to the South China Morning Post newspaper, a reporter and a cameraperson with the TVB broadcaster had corrosive substance thrown at them, possibly by protesters.

Despite not receiving approval from the authorities, tens of thousands of Hong Kong citizens joined rallies in the city on Tuesday, a day on which big celebrations, including a military parade, are being held in the Chinese capital to mark the 70th anniversary of China's founding. On Monday, Hong Kong's Appeal board on Public Meetings and Processions upheld the police's decision to ban the planned protests and rallies.

In early September, the controversial extradition bill was formally withdrawn, but protesters have continued to take the streets to demand universal suffrage, an end to legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and an investigation into alleged police violence. The Hong Kong government, in turn, has repeatedly condemned the illegal acts committed by the protesters during their demonstrations.